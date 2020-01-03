food

This Clovis restaurant serves up poke with a twist

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The poke, sushi craze has reached into Clovis, but it comes with a twist. Now sushi and poke fans have a new place to try their taste buds.

"We want to introduce here to Clovis the concept of sushi burritos and let them customize the toppings and fillings that they want to input into that," said Ryan Pottorff, co-owner Poke Bowl-rrito.

Poke Bowl-rrito is the newest restaurant hitting the Valley scene, and it's located near the Sierra Vista Mall.

The eatery features a menu that allows you to pick what you want inside your burrito or bowl from spicy tuna to yellowtail.

They're also known for their sauces and have chicken and other options for non-seafood fans.

Pottorff has big plans for this locally-owned fast-casual restaurant.

"The light bulb went off, where I was like, let's do our own, and let's brand it to look like a national chain, and in the future, let's franchise these out," Pottorff said. "This will be our hub, our starting point. So let's make it with a bang."

Walking into the restaurant, you're hit with a wave of fun graphics and Instagram worthy backdrops.

"We wanted to be different and different than any other competition, create a buzz within a city," Pottorff said.

He says more concepts will be introduced in the future and said it may have something to do with Cheetos.

The owners hope to give people great food and experience.

The grand opening of Poke Bowl-rrito is Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkclovisclovisbusinessfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News