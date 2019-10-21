Pokemon Go player shot, killed after witnessing robbery in New Mexico

A late-night game of Pokemon Go turned into a murder investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Police say Cayla Campos was with her boyfriend playing the popular game around midnight Monday when they witnessed two men robbing another person.Investigators say the robbers opened fire, shooting Campos when she tried to leave the area in her car. She crashed into a nearby home.Gamers in the community are now taking notice of the crime."I think it's crazy what happened in the first place," said 12-year-old gamer, David. "It's just a huge coincidence and it's a terrible coincidence."Campos was transported to a hospital where she later died. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects.