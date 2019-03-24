Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in the face in Central Fresno Sunday morning, according to Fresno police.Investigators say the shooting happened at 7 a.m. near Terrace and Teilman Avenues."The victim and witnesses have not been cooperative with us, so it is difficult at this point to get to the truth of the matter as to what happened," said Lt. Carl Mcknight.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries.