Police: 16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gang violence could have been the motive in a shooting which took place earlier this week in Southeast Fresno.

Police chief Jerry Dyer held a press conference Sunday afternoon to give details on a homicide that happened on Whitney Avenue Thursday morning.

When police responded to a report of shots fired, they found no victim at the scene, only shell casings on the ground.

Soon after, a 16-year-old girl showed up at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Dyer said she died Friday night.

"Ballistic evidence physical evidence clearly shows there was an exchange of gunfire...based on ballistic evidence," he said.

On the morning of the shooting, another victim with a gunshot wound was treated. He was untruthful in the statement he gave to police.

Officials believe he's connected to the first shooting. They say officers have a person of interest but have made no arrests.
