Police: 2 women stole $21,000 worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania are searching for two women accused of stealing $21,000 worth of women's underwear from Victoria's Secret.

It happened on April 7 at the Victoria's Secret at the Capital City Mall.

Police say between 3:03 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. two women worked together to fill their bags with underwear, roughly $21,000 in value.

"The suspects took all the panties on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while the employees were busy with other customers," said police.
