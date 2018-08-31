U.S. & WORLD

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

OLYMPIA, Washington --
A 6-year-old boy in Washington state said he was severely assaulted after standing up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend. Now, police say the boy made the whole thing up.

The boy's mother said she found her son injured last week and the 6-year-old said he was beaten with rocks and sticks.

But after police in Olympia said they interviewed those who were said to be involved, they went back to the boy, who admitted making the story up.

Police now believe the boy got hurt after falling in his apartment complex.

He suffered a broken arm and numerous cuts and bruises to his face.

No charges will be filed, but police say social services have been notified to check on the boy.

A GoFundMe site had been set up for the boy's medical expenses. The site has since been taken down.
