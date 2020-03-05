fatal crash

Tests show woman accused of killing Fresno grandma during police pursuit was on meth

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ruby Garcia sobbed listening to the damage she's accused of causing while toxicology tests show she was under the influence of meth.

Stephanie Lucio had just left a restaurant with her family, in her car were her mother, uncle and six-year-old son.

"I just remember firefighters, I couldn't move and then I remember waking up in the hospital," Lucio said.

Officers who took the stand Wednesday said it was less than a minute that they were trying to get Garcia to pull over before the deadly crash.

"I was going about 48 miles per hour and that vehicle was pulling away from me, so I told my dispatcher it was beyond 50 miles an hour," says Fresno Police Officer Jay Van Meter.

Garcia was wanted by police for questioning in a liquor store robbery. Her life crossed paths that evening with a family celebrating a reunion.

Debbie Criado hadn't seen her brother in years before he flew in earlier that day. They spent a few great hours catching up before she was killed.

Lucio got the news shortly after an ambulance rushed her to Community Regional Medical Center.

"I woke up in the ER and I had my phone in my hand, and my daughter called me and told me my mom didn't make it," Lucio said.

The pain of losing her mom and her own physical injuries has made the past year very difficult. Lucio's son also fractured his back.

Garcia was held to answer to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. If she's convicted, she could face 21 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Fresno
Woman killed in rollover crash near Coalinga
Man accused of killing teen in northeast Fresno DUI crash faces judge
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News