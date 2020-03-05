Tests show woman accused of killing Fresno grandma during police pursuit was on meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ruby Garcia sobbed listening to the damage she's accused of causing while toxicology tests show she was under the influence of meth.Stephanie Lucio had just left a restaurant with her family, in her car were her mother, uncle and six-year-old son."I just remember firefighters, I couldn't move and then I remember waking up in the hospital," Lucio said.Officers who took the stand Wednesday said it was less than a minute that they were trying to get Garcia to pull over before the deadly crash."I was going about 48 miles per hour and that vehicle was pulling away from me, so I told my dispatcher it was beyond 50 miles an hour," says Fresno Police Officer Jay Van Meter.Garcia was wanted by police for questioning in a liquor store robbery. Her life crossed paths that evening with a family celebrating a reunion.Debbie Criado hadn't seen her brother in years before he flew in earlier that day. They spent a few great hours catching up before she was killed.Lucio got the news shortly after an ambulance rushed her to Community Regional Medical Center."I woke up in the ER and I had my phone in my hand, and my daughter called me and told me my mom didn't make it," Lucio said.The pain of losing her mom and her own physical injuries has made the past year very difficult. Lucio's son also fractured his back.Garcia was held to answer to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. If she's convicted, she could face 21 years in prison.