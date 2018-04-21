Police and local organizations tackle underage drinking, tools used to empower teens

When it comes to driving under the influence of alcohol, Fresno Police say they do more than just enforce the law--with operations like checkpoints and saturation patrols, they educate too.With the help of grants and community contributions, they put up billboards, partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and speak with high school students about the dangers of drinking and driving at events and seminars."Chief Dyer is dedicated to reducing DUI's and trying to eliminate fatals. They're all preventable. There's not one that's not. We're just trying to always get that message out and he won't rest, we won't rest until its zero," said Fresno Police Department Sgt. Dave GibeaultSaturday is PowerTalk 21-the national day to talk to your kids about alcohol and underage drinking expert Lynne Goodwin says those conversations are important.Because alcohol is not going away and children need to be empowered by adults and their communities to make the right decisions."It's mainstream once you're 21. It's a very mainstream, glorified product. I'm not a prohibitionist, but I think people more often than don't use responsibly," said Goodwin.In 2003, Goodwin lost her 20-year-old daughter Casey to a teenage drunk driver.She was already working for the Tulare County Office of Education's Friday night live partnership, helping youth lead healthy lives without the negative impacts of alcohol and drugs.She is still there today-because she knows there is more work to be done to stop the normalization of underage drinking."There are lots of people that have had losses like mine and don't have the opportunity to do something about it and so I have to say that I'm fortunate that I get to work with passionate people every day that want it to be different," said Goodwin.