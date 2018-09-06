Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery of Porterville store

Police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery in Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery in Porterville. They've been identified as Jacob Arriaga and Rhyannen McConnell. The crime happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said Arriaga entered Dino Mart on Henderson Avenue, and demanded cash from the clerk and pulled a large knife from his waistband. He was caught on store surveillance video.

Wednesday morning, investigators stopped his car about a half mile from the scene of the crime. McConnell was also in the car. Police believe she was the getaway driver and helped Arriaga conceal his appearance.
