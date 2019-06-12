Police arrest 20-year-old man in connection with deadly Central Fresno shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5338042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A homicide investigation was underway on Friday night in Central Fresno after a man was shot and killed right outside of his apartment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Garcia in connection to the killing of Gregory Garza.Garcia was arrested on June 10 for a parole violation and was charged for murder and gang enhancement on Wednesday. Police say that the motive for the shooting stems from an interpersonal dispute because of opposing gang affiliation.____________________________________________________UPDATE: Fresno Police have identified 23-year-old Gregory Garza as the man shot and killed after a heated argument in Central Fresno on Friday.No other details on the investigation were immediately available.____________________________________________________A homicide investigation was underway on Friday night in Central Fresno after a man was shot and killed right outside of his apartment.The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Griffith and West where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.Officers say they received 911 calls about a victim of a shooting at around 9 p.m.When they arrived, they found a man in his early twenties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Paramedics and officers immediately started CPR but say he soon after died at the scene.So far, police have not been able to determine a description of the suspect or where he went after the shooting.Fresno Police say this all started with some sort of argument between the shooting suspect and the victim inside the Hunter Place Apartment complex.Right now police officers are going door to door, trying to find witnesses who may have seen the shooting."We don't know if this is gang-related, we don't know the motivation behind it, or what the relationship, if any, was between the suspect and victim," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Homicide detectives will be out in the area into the early morning hours - as they investigate this deadly shooting.If you have any information you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.