Police arrest gang members for waving loaded shotgun, pistol at woman

Officers found a duffle bag in an alleyway with a sawn-off shotgun and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four gang members were arrested after brandishing loaded weapons at a woman in southwest Fresno Saturday evening.Police responded to an apartment complex on Valeria Avenue, the neighbor who was threatened said the suspects had fled on foot. Officers found a duffle bag in an alleyway with a sawn-off shotgun and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.Officers arrested Dustin Garcia, 25, Israel Yanez, 29, Alfonso Hernandez, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile for several gun-related crimes. The men were booked in the Fresno County Jail, and the teen was taken to Juvenile Hall.Officials said the weapons marked the 68th firearm recovered from the streets of southwest Fresno.