arrest

Police arrest gang members for waving loaded shotgun, pistol at woman

Officers arrested Dustin Garcia, 25, Israel Yanez, 29, Alfonso Hernandez, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile for several gun-related crimes (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four gang members were arrested after brandishing loaded weapons at a woman in southwest Fresno Saturday evening.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Valeria Avenue, the neighbor who was threatened said the suspects had fled on foot. Officers found a duffle bag in an alleyway with a sawn-off shotgun and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Officers found a duffle bag in an alleyway with a sawn-off shotgun and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. (Fresno Police Department)



Officers arrested Dustin Garcia, 25, Israel Yanez, 29, Alfonso Hernandez, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile for several gun-related crimes. The men were booked in the Fresno County Jail, and the teen was taken to Juvenile Hall.

Officials said the weapons marked the 68th firearm recovered from the streets of southwest Fresno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestarrestgang activityfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Man accused of attacking, raping woman in her own home arrested
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Visalia man arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News