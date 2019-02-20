Fresno Police have arrested Alvarado Edgar Pena for felony vandalism on a West Central Fresno church.Investigators say just before 9 a.m. Tuesday they received reports of vandalism at Family Restoration Church on Clinton and Valentine.The street-facing signs were torn down, and 11 of their 12 windows were shot out -- possibly with a BB gun.Shards of glass damaged the interior carpeting and chairs.Witnesses saw the suspect's license plate, which led police to him.Pastor David Murillo was too shaken up to speak on camera but tells Action News mass will go on as planned, because they will not let this act of hatred define them.He says between replacing windows, carpeting and their PA system, there is at least $30,000 worth of damages.