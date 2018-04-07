FRESNO

Police arrest man who smashed through gates at IRS building in SE Fresno

Police arrested Moses Martinez for driving his car through a federal government property in southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police arrested Moses Martinez for driving his car through a federal government property in southeast Fresno yesterday morning.

Police say the incident started as a road rage.

They believe Martinez followed a woman to the IRS building where she worked.

He drove away when a security guard called the police. He returned 10 minutes later, busting his car through a fence and the parking lot, damaging the woman's car. No one was hurt.

Martinez was later located at an apartment where he refused to surrender until he finished his cheeseburger.

He was arrested without incident.
