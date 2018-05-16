Police arrest one suspect, search for another after burglary at Central Unified storage yard

One man is in custody and the search is on for a second suspect in an early morning school burglary.Fresno Police arrested 54-year-old Donald Windfield just after five Wednesday morning after officers were called to the Central Unified storage yard at Polk and Rialto in Northwest Fresno.Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into the facility and stealing tools from a storage shed. They were attempting to break into a truck when officers arrived. The suspects dropped the tools and ran.Windfield was arrested at the scene and the other suspect got away.An officer injured his hand while jumping over a fence but he is expected to recover.