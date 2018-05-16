FRESNO COUNTY

Police arrest one suspect, search for another after burglary at Central Unified storage yard

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is in custody and the search is on for a second suspect in an early morning school burglary. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is in custody and the search is on for a second suspect in an early morning school burglary.

Fresno Police arrested 54-year-old Donald Windfield just after five Wednesday morning after officers were called to the Central Unified storage yard at Polk and Rialto in Northwest Fresno.

Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into the facility and stealing tools from a storage shed. They were attempting to break into a truck when officers arrived. The suspects dropped the tools and ran.

Windfield was arrested at the scene and the other suspect got away.

An officer injured his hand while jumping over a fence but he is expected to recover.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryarresttheftcentral unified school districtfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News