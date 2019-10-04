crimestoppers

Police arrest registered sex offender that failed to notify law enforcement of new address

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a sex offender that failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address has been arrested.

Investigators say thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, Fresno Police located 53-year-old James Kenyon and took him into custody.

He's since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Original story below.
---
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.

53-year-old James Kenyon has failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address, which he is legally required to do, the sheriff's office says.

Kenyon was previously convicted of committing rape. He was released from prison in 1988.

He is 6'4", weighs 190 lbs. and has green eyes and blonde hair. He may have a mustache.

If you know where he is, please contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or go to this link. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysex offendercrimestoppersmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIMESTOPPERS
Have You Seen Her: Jasmine Araiza
Registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA leads to arrest of Visalia sexual predator
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
Fresno County Army vet scammed out of life savings
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Madera County exploring options to improve dangerous intersection
Crews investigate fire at Tulare City Councilman's mansion
Show More
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
New Fresno homeless shelter lets families stay together
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
More TOP STORIES News