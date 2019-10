Police arrest registered sex offender that failed to notify law enforcement of new address

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a sex offender that failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address has been arrested.Investigators say thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, Fresno Police located 53-year-old James Kenyon and took him into custody.He's since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.---The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.53-year-old James Kenyon has failed to notify law enforcement of his new home address, which he is legally required to do, the sheriff's office says.Kenyon was previously convicted of committing rape. He was released from prison in 1988.He is 6'4", weighs 190 lbs. and has green eyes and blonde hair. He may have a mustache.If you know where he is, please contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or go to this link . All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.