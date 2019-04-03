Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police arrest suspect Eric Holder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5231058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows the arrest of Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

LOS ANGELES -- Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Ronald Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.The LAPD said a member of the public called in a tip around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday saying they thought they saw Holder in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower.Sheriff's deputies responded and detained the man until LAPD detectives could arrive to confirm he was Holder.Also the woman believed to be Holder's getaway driver has turned herself in, ABC News is reporting. She has not been identified publicly.Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But it was described as a personal dispute, not gang-related.But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London.London on Tuesday posted an Instagram tribute to Hussle, writing: "I am completely lost / I've lost my best friend / My sanctuary / My protector / My soul.... / I'm lost without you / We are lost without you babe / I have no words"