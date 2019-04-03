Nipsey Hussle shooting updates: Police arrest suspect Eric Holder; fiancee Lauren London reflects 'I'm lost without you'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5231058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cellphone video shows the arrest of Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

LAPD officers take Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle, into custody from county sheriff's deputies who detained him in Bellflower.

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Ronald Holder as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.The LAPD said a member of the public called in a tip around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday saying they thought they saw Holder in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower.Sheriff's deputies responded and detained the man until LAPD detectives could arrive to confirm he was Holder. He was transferred to LAPD custody.Police say Holder and Hussle had a discussion or argument in front of the Marathon clothing store Sunday. Holder left and then returned a short time later and started shooting, police say.The suspect then fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.Hussle died Sunday afternoon of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.His body was released Tuesday by the coroner and picked up by a mortuary in preparation for the funeral.The woman believed to be Holder's getaway driver has turned herself in, ABC News reported. She has not been identified publicly. Sources say she spoke with detectives and then was allowed to leave. She has not been arrested at this point.By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect."Armed with a handgun, this senseless murder, this expression of violence represents that this is a man of substantial risk to public safety," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said shortly before Holder's capture.The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. While Holder is described as a gang member, the motive is believed to be a personal dispute, not gang-related.Hussle seemed to know trouble was coming. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017. He was described as someone who was working to improve the community where he grew up and had reached out to Los Angeles officials to work on ways to reduce gang violence. He had planned to meet with police department officials on that subject just this week."He was somebody who was a gifted and brilliant artist, an entrepreneur who found global success, was working closely with the city to help save lives and transform lives even as he was doing that for himself," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.Hussle is survived by two children and his fiancee, actress Lauren London.London on Tuesday posted an Instagram tribute to Hussle, writing: "I am completely lost / I've lost my best friend / My sanctuary / My protector / My soul.... / I'm lost without you / We are lost without you babe / I have no words"