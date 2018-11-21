Police arrest suspect in Southeast Fresno stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital

UPDATE - Police have arrested the man accused of a stabbing in Southeast Fresno that sent a woman to the hospital.Kings County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 32-year old Esteban Rosas at Tachi Palace in Lemoore.Police say the stabbing happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Sierra Gardens apartment complex at Church and Recreation.Officers say they found the woman with stab wounds to her upper body after responding to a domestic violence call. She said Rosas had attacked her then fled the location.According to officials, during the incident there was a young boy inside the home along with another adult.He was not hurt.The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover."Of course, her medical treatment is the first priority, but she did provide information to us that was very valuable in order to identity the person that did this to her," said Lieutenant Steve Card, Fresno Police Department.Rosas is being booked in the Fresno County Jail and is to be charged with attempted murder and 9 other felony assault counts.