Police arrest suspects in connection to deadly shooting in East Central Fresno

Authorities arrested Damone Kiki Mayberry, 24, and Gypsy Tenay Hall, 29, in connection to a robbery and deadly shooting.On Tuesday at 5:41 a.m. the Fresno Police Department received a call regarding two shooting victims at an apartment near E Fountain Way and N Maple Avenue in East Central Fresno.When officers arrived at the apartment they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.She immediately told officers that her boyfriend, Lorenzo McCray, was shot in the head inside another apartment not far away near E Shields Avenue and N Maple Avenue.It was later determined that both victims were shot at the Shields location.Both victims were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where McCray was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives say the victims were robbed inside their apartment.Hall is on active probation and Mayberry is on active Parole for home invasion.Police say McCray and his girlfriend were not armed and put up no resistance prior to being shot.