Chowchilla Police arrest teen accused of hitting student riding scooter, driving away from scene

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chowchilla Police say officers have arrested a teen driver who allegedly crashed into a high school student and left the scene.It happened just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday at 7th and Humboldt.Police say the victim was riding his scooter to Chowchilla High School when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.Officers say the teen driver left the scene and ditched his car near 6th and Mariposa.Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to determine who is at fault but say the driver made a bad choice regardless.If you have any information about the crash you are urged to call Sgt. Hunter or Detective Boivie at 559-665-8600.