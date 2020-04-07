CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police have arrested a north Texas teenager who is accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to "willfully" spread the virus.
According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.
She was charged with terorristic threat, a third-degree felony.
Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus.
Since her arrest, police said she stated being COVID-19 negative. Police still have not obtained proof whether she tested positive at all.
Her bond was set at $20,000. Under the condition of her bond, Maradiaga was ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon her release.
Police arrest Texas teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News