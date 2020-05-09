Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with Atwater police, child brought to safety

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are warning the public to stay away from the scene of a stand-off, where they say a man barricaded himself inside of a home with a young child.Officers responded to a shots fired call at Fir Ave. between Third and Fifth streets at 2 a.m.When officers arrived, they found who they believed to be the suspect, and tried to arrest him before he took off. The man barricaded himself in a home with his child.A three-hour stand-off followed.At around 5 a.m., officers and SWAT teams managed to enter the home, arrest the suspect and bring the child to safety.The suspect is facing terrorist threat charges. No shots were fired in the stand-off.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News on air and online for the latest.