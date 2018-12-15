Police believe Central Fresno teen and 7-year-old were shot in a case of mistaken identity

The chilling sounds of rapid gunfire sent shock waves through a Central Fresno neighborhood."Their sense of safety and comfort in their home is probably shocked right now we will do what we can to catch these individuas and make it a safer neighborhood," said Lieutenant Carl McKnight.It was 10:30 p.m. on Friday night when shot spotter technology alerted Fresno Police to 15 rounds fired at a home on McKenzie and 9th--hitting two children in the home.A 17-year-old and his 7-year-old brother, both with special needs.But police believe this is a case of mistaken identity and believe gangs were involved."None of the family members are gang members whatsoever," Lieutenant McKnight said.The family didn't want to speak on camera but say it's by the grace of god their children survived.They add doctor's couldn't get the bullet out of their teen, but are still thankful for this miracle."Shouldve shattered his bone right here and they say we don't know how but it moved slightly and lodged where it needed to be. So hes going to be fully functional and fine," said crisis intervention worker, Armando Alvarez.Alvarez is with the restore project through "Helping Other People Evolve" or H.O.P.E. based in Fresno. He came to the home to let them know they're not alone -- adding the community needs to come together to the end the violence."A 7-year-old and a 17-year-old could've lost their lives last night. It could've been your kids, it could've been my kids," Alvarez said.Police are working several leads but are asking the public to come forward with any information. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.