FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno Friday afternoon.
Police said the bicyclist, a man in his twenties, was going west on Fillmore Avenue toward Recreation Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said the man failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a car traveling north.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was OK and remained at the scene.
Police said the bicyclist was at fault in the accident.
Police: Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News