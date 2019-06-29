Police: Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno Friday afternoon.Police said the bicyclist, a man in his twenties, was going west on Fillmore Avenue toward Recreation Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said the man failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a car traveling north.He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was OK and remained at the scene.Police said the bicyclist was at fault in the accident.