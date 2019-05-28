City crews are working to cap a broken fire hydrant in Central Fresno.
It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Thomas and Fresno streets.
Police say the hydrant was broken off by a hit and run driver.
At one point, water could be seen shooting up into the air and coming into contact with nearby powerlines.
Fresno Police and firefighters have shut down roads in the area as city crews work to shut off the water.
Police: Car crashes into fire hydrant in Central Fresno
