POLICE CHASE

Police chase ends after suspect crashes into pole and building in Downtown Fresno

A man is in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash into a telephone pole and a building in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It started just after 1 a.m. when police say they spotted a van with no headlights driving in the area of First and Ashlan.

Police followed the vehicle for several miles on the ground and from up above with their helicopter.

Moments later while driving on Parallel Avenue the van missed the curve, sheered off a telephone pole, then hit the front wall and doorway of a building.

There were lines that were hanging and hitting the ground.

Police and Fire crews were very careful when moving in to help the driver.

"So we approached very cautiously before we were able to make verbal contact with the subject, see what his injuries were like and have the fire department approach safely along with EMS to extract him from the vehicle and get him to the hospital, " said Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

The driver is a man in his 50's.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with several injuries.

His condition has not been released at this time.
