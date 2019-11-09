Police chase ends in crash right outside Fresno City Hall

By
The suspects in a police chase crashed into another car and a few parking meters right by Fresno's City Hall Saturday morning and the damage could affect Monday's Veterans Day parade.

Fresno County sheriff's investigators say the chase started when they spotted a reckless driver at Blackstone and Shields, and as the chase reached downtown Fresno, the suspects hit another car at Fresno St at P St. at about 2 a.m.

Deputies say paramedics took the driver and passenger to Community Regional Medical Center.

They'll arrest the male driver for recklessly evading arrest with an injury and on a felony warrant for domestic violence. They'll also arrest the female passenger for narcotics-related warrants and resisting arrest.

They say doctors treated the victims in the other car or cars and released them from the hospital.

The Fresno police crash reconstruction team collected evidence from the crash and closed P St. from Tulare to Fresno, and Fresno is closed from P to O St.

Deputies say a the suspects also hit a few parking meters outside City Hall. City crews are hoping to clean up the damage before Monday's parade.
