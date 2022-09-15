Car involved in chase crashes with big rig in Fresno County, police say

A vehicle bolting away from police in Fresno County ended up in a crash that overturned a big rig.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vehicle bolting away from police in Fresno County ended up in a crash that overturned a big rig.

Police say an officer saw a speeding silver SUV just after 6:30 Wednesday evening.

The SUV matched the description of a possible vehicle involved in an earlier shooting in southwest Fresno.

The officer tried to pull over the SUV but the driver sped off.

Police did not pursue due to public safety, but a police helicopter tracked the vehicle driving south on Highway 41 at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The SUV crashed into a big rig at the intersection of Cedar and Conejo.

Authorities say three to four individuals were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Law enforcement searched for another suspect near the crash.