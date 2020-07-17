Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the driver involved in a police chase ending in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Fresno Thursday night.California Highway Patrol officers stopped a Black BMW for reckless driving around 9:30 p.m. Moments later, the car took off and a high-speed chase began.The squad car was about half a mile behind when the BMW crashed into another car at Elm and Jensen.Officers think the suspect was going faster than 100 miles per hour. The suspect then got out of the car and ran off toward the Sandstone Apartments.The suspect has not been found and officers do not have a description at this time.The victims from the hit-and-run were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.