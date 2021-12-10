Woman arrested after police chase throughout Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed chase across Fresno County took a dangerous turn.

The pursuit ended when a suspect crashed into someone's front yard.

Deputies tried to pull over 33-year-old Zeni Alquinzon in Kerman on Thursday.

She had a warrant out for her arrest connected to a child endangerment case.

When the deputies approached her car, she sped off.

Alquinzon hit 100 miles an hour on Shaw Avenue as she entered Fresno.

She went onto Highway 99 but then started driving in the median.

Deputies followed her to Humboldt Avenue near Roeding Park in central Fresno.

She hit a dead end, tried to escape but then crashed through a fence.

Alquinzon was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

No injuries were reported.
