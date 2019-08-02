Clovis Police chase leads to car crash, possible standoff in northeast Fresno

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle has ended in a crash in northeast Fresno.The accident took place at 9:10 p.m. right in front of John's Incredible Pizza.The fleeing car crashed into another car before crashing into a fence to the right of Herndon.Of the four people who were in the car during the chase - two men and one woman - three remained at the scene and were taken to a hospital. The fourth, a man, fled.John's Incredible Pizza has been evacuated as police believe he hid inside the shop, possibly in the ceiling.Cellphone video from an ABC30 Insider shows multiple patrol cars pulled over on Herndon and officers are seen helping those inside the car.Clovis Police said they received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Willow, and chased after the vehicle for a short while before it lost control.