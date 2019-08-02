Clovis Police chase leads to car crash, possible standoff in northeast Fresno

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle has ended in a crash in northeast Fresno.

The accident took place at 9:10 p.m. right in front of John's Incredible Pizza.

The fleeing car crashed into another car before crashing into a fence to the right of Herndon.

Of the four people who were in the car during the chase - two men and one woman - three remained at the scene and were taken to a hospital. The fourth, a man, fled.

John's Incredible Pizza has been evacuated as police believe he hid inside the shop, possibly in the ceiling.

Cellphone video from an ABC30 Insider shows multiple patrol cars pulled over on Herndon and officers are seen helping those inside the car.

Clovis Police said they received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 9 p.m. on Willow, and chased after the vehicle for a short while before it lost control.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfresnocar crashclovis police departmentpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two people stabbed while walking home in central Fresno
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Local parents react to law limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Show More
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
More TOP STORIES News