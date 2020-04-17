Police chase leads to deadly crash in central Fresno, streets closed off

Two people have been killed in a vehicle crash after a police chase in central Fresno.

Police say officers had stopped a vehicle for expired tags when the driver sped away and crashed into another vehicle in the area of Palm and Clinton.

Both drivers died at the scene.



Officers are closing streets around the area.

(This story is developing. Please check back later for updates)
