Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth

A man in led Visalia police on a short chase Friday night before losing control of his car and flipping it over.Police started following 47-year-old Shane Moler near Mary's Vineyard Shopping Center and the suspect flipped his car at the intersection of Ben Maddox and Tulare Avenue.Officers pulled Moler out of the car and arrested him.They also searched his car and found three ounces of methamphetamine.Moler had three active arrest warrants and was driving on a suspended license.Police took him to the hospital before booking him into the Tulare County Jail.