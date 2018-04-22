Police chase near Lost Lake ends in crash

A chase that began near Lost Lake off of Friant Road ended in a crash in east-central Fresno.The sheriff's office says a deputy was chasing the driver of a pickup truck last night.When the driver reached city limits, deputies called off the chase. But a CHP chopper continued following the truck.Deputies say at 11:45 p.m. the driver ended up crashing in the area of Belmont and Chestnut Avenue.The man hit several cars before coming to a stop.He is in custody and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.He faces charges of evading an officer.They say no one else was hurt.