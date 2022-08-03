Burglary suspect arrested after chase in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One burglary suspect is in custody after a chase and arrest in northwest Fresno.

The crime was reported just before 2 Wednesday morning at a home on Herndon and San Pablo.

Police say two men broke in, stole several appliances and loaded them into a black pickup truck.

The homeowner saw the men on live video at his home and called police.

When they arrived, the suspects took off in the truck westbound on Herndon.

Moments later, they crashed into a median at Herndon and Palm.

One suspect ran toward the Infiniti car dealership and was arrested.

Police say the other suspect ran North toward the Cocola building.

The area was blocked off and Clovis Police was called in to search the area with their K-9.