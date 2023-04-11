Suspect shot by bean bag rounds during chase with Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was shot by bean bag rounds while trying to run away from Fresno police officers Tuesday morning.

Authorities were initially told a man was damaging windows at the Chase Bank on Kings Canyon Road near Willow Avenue.

When police arrived, the man ran off and tried leaving in a car at a McDonald's on Winery.

The suspect wasn't able to get in the car, and police fired bean bag rounds. He was hit and continued to run off before being stopped in front of a Planet Fitness.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No officers or bystanders were injured.