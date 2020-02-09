Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made after CHP says a runaway, reckless driver sped through Fresno highways for several hours Sunday morning.

They say the chase started just after midnight in Northwest Fresno.

Investigators say the driver's speed reached 120 miles per hour without any headlights on near highway 99 and Shaw.

Fresno Police provided aerial support as the car continued through highways 99, 180, 41 and several other roadways.

When the driver eventually stopped at Golden State and McKinley, officers made an arrest.

CHP says no one was injured throughout this incident that lasted almost two hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chasechpfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Folk and Bass Lake areas
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
New cookie donor program helps Girl Scouts reach their goals
Show More
Man arrested, facing several charges for posing as ridseshare driver
NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says
Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News