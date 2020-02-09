Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made after CHP says a runaway, reckless driver sped through Fresno highways for several hours Sunday morning.They say the chase started just after midnight in Northwest Fresno.Investigators say the driver's speed reached 120 miles per hour without any headlights on near highway 99 and Shaw.Fresno Police provided aerial support as the car continued through highways 99, 180, 41 and several other roadways.When the driver eventually stopped at Golden State and McKinley, officers made an arrest.CHP says no one was injured throughout this incident that lasted almost two hours.