18-year-old arrested for leading police on chase through Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after leading police on a chase through Visalia on Monday morning.The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Houston Avenue and Locust Street shortly before 2:00 am.The driver, who police identified as Zurishaddai McCray, refused to stop. Officers chased McCray westbound on Highway 198 near Highway 99.Police say McCray eventually crashed into a fence off the highway near Road 64. Officials say the 18-year-old ran from the vehicle and hid in a nearby field before eventually being taken into custody.Investigators also found a female juvenile in the passenger seat of McCray's car. She was turned over to her mother, officials said.McCray was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and faces several charges, including felony evading, child endangerment and obstructing an officer.