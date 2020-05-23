Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A runaway suspect led police on a chase through Visalia Friday night.Officers tried pulling over 22-year-old Michael Armwood-Holmes on a traffic stop around 10 p.m.Armwood-Holmes drove off and police immediately started a pursuit.At one point, the suspect ditched his vehicle and ran off on foot near Murray and Locust.Officers eventually caught him and made an arrest.They searched him and found meth in his pockets. He's been booked on drug possession and evasion charges.