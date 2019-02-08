Fresno Police searched an East Central Fresno apartment complex in connection to homicide investigation Friday morning.Police served five search warrants connected to the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Andrew Valdez.Officers shut down Maple Avenue north of Shields for several hours to conduct their investigation.According to police, no arrests were made in the operation.Police say they don't know the motive behind the killing of Valdez, but he did have a visible gang tattoo and was wearing gang colors.