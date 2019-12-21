burglary

Police continue search for masked burglars of luxury northeast Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police continue to search for the luxury bag burglary suspects.

It's been a long day of taking inventory for employees of luxury store Scpetre and Sash.

Early Friday morning burglars broke in and made off with at least $50,000 worth of designer handbags.

"It's just items that were taken, but it is really sad and disappointing to have this happen right before Christmas," said marketing director Stephanie Foster.

Foster says suspects cut a triangle shape in their steel security gate to get inside.

According to police, they used some kind of electrical buzz saw to tear through their defenses.

Once inside they smashed glass cases and took several handbags.

"They came in and went straight for certain areas of the store and grabbed the things they wanted and got in and out as quickly as they could," said Foster.

Police said alarms went off around 3:40 am and when they arrived four minutes later the thieves were gone.

Detectives believe it was planned because of how organized the perpetrators operated.

Foster says the store has a lot of security measures in place, including cameras and even security guards. They are looking to make enhancements now.

"Of course after something like this we are going to look at what we can do to strengthen and fortify our store," said Foster.
