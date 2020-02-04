Police continue search for suspect who shot, killed 26-year-old Fresno father

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who shot and killed a 26-year-old man while he was walking home last month.Police say officers found Brandon Thompson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Turner and Jackson Avenues on Jan. 12.Thompson was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.Authorities say Thompson was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He leaves behind small children.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.