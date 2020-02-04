Police continue search for suspect who shot, killed 26-year-old Fresno father

Fresno homicide detectives say 26-year-old Brandon Thompson (pictured above) died when he shot multiple times in east central Fresno on Sunday. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who shot and killed a 26-year-old man while he was walking home last month.

Police say officers found Brandon Thompson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Turner and Jackson Avenues on Jan. 12.

Thompson was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say Thompson was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He leaves behind small children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
