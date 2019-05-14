Police: Daycare teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers

WHIPPANY, New Jersey -- Parents are freaked out and furious, after police arrested a New Jersey teacher who allegedly brought drugs to a Whippany daycare and left them in the reach of toddler."I'm extremely freaked out. My two-year-old child was in this classroom and was exposed to possibly dangerous narcotics," said parent Jared Ross.It was in the middle of the day on Thursday at 'The Learning Experience' when Hanover Township Police came to the center and arrested Crystal Iacouzzi, 35, charging her with drug and marijuana possession, along with child endangerment.Ross says the teacher dropped her purse, and kids started rummaging through it, only to find illegal pills inside."It's been too many problems. We've been complaining to the owners about issues within this facility for months, and they just turn a blind eye. They don't care," Ross added."The Learning Experience' is a national chain of franchised for-profit daycare centers, and according to New Jersey state records, it has had its share of licensing issues, including failure to perform background checks on its employees and falsifying its fire drill logs.On Friday, a company spokesman called safety and security of their children their number one priority, adding, 'due to the failure of upholding our strict rules and regulations, the staff member was immediately terminated.""The girl who got arrested contacted a mutual acquaintance of ours and wanted her to tell us she was sorry for what happened because she really cares for our son," Ross added.The teacher may have apologized, but Ross says the school has not. He says his son is never going back.