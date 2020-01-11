Police: Dinuba jewelry store robbed, thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry taken

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early Saturday morning, the Dinuba Police Department was sent to a jewelry store in Downtown Dinuba after a burglary occurred.

Police say the suspects, who are unknown at this time, were able to gain access inside the Joyeria Rivera Jewelry Store by forcing entry into a vacant area next to the store.

Police added that the suspects fled the store with $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.
