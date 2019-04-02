Police discover man's body in burning car in Madera

An investigation is underway in Madera after police discovered a body in a burned car.The fire was first reported around midnight in front of Lincoln Elementary on Liberty at Baron.It was only after fire crews extinguished the flames that they discovered a man dead in the driver's seat.It's not yet known if he died from the fire or if he was killed and the car was then set ablaze.As of right now, Madera Police cannot say if there are any other visible signs of a crime.The investigation is expected to last at least another couple hours and the roadway is blocked off.It's not yet known if the investigation will impact the school day and man's identity has not been released at this time.