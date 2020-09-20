28-year-old armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after officers shot an armed man in east central Fresno overnight.

A 911 caller alerted police to the suspect, who reportedly pointed a gun at someone in the parking lot of the Super 7 market at Belmont and Maple.


When officers arrived shortly after 8 pm, they found the suspect and tried approaching him.

As police approached the suspect, they noticed a gun in his waistband.

They asked the man to not touch the weapon several times but when he reached to pull out the gun, police opened fire.


The suspect received at least one gunshot wound and first responders rushed him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is a 28-year-old man but they have not released any other information about him or a possible motive.

No one else was injured in the shooting.
