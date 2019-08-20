Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives

HICKSVILLE, Long Island -- Police in the New York City suburbs say they've arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.

Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he attempted to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.

Police say that once the detectives identified themselves and approached his vehicle, the 25-year-old Portlock swerved his Nissan Sentra into oncoming traffic and sped to the Long Island Expressway.

Police say highway patrol officers eventually pulled Portlock over and arrested him without incident.

He was in custody pending arraignment Saturday on charges including criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment. Court records do not list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
