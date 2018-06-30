DEAD BODY

Police find 11 bodies from home in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) --
Police say they have found 11 bodies, 10 of them blindfolded and hanging from the roof of a home in the northern part of the Indian capital.

The police control room says they are investigating whether they were members of a family who died by suicide or were killed. Police said Sunday there were no bullet marks on the bodies of seven women and four men.

Police say 10 bodies were found hanging from the ceiling and the body of a 70-year-old woman was lying on the floor of the house.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
