crime

3 arrested after police find 47 grams of meth and guns in a Visalia home

Police arrested Joab Johnson, 47, Heath Johnson, 49, and Danielle Blevins. All are facing several charges and have been booked into the Tulare County Jail.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested after Visalia police found meth, guns and ammunition while serving a search warrant.

Officers were made aware of possible drug activity at a home in the 2600 block of West Midvalley on Wednesday.

After an investigation, police served a search warrant at that home. During their search, they found two 12 gauge shotguns, various types of ammunition, 47 grams of methamphetamine and materials associated with identity theft.

