3 arrested after police find 47 grams of meth and guns in a Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested after Visalia police found meth, guns and ammunition while serving a search warrant.Officers were made aware of possible drug activity at a home in the 2600 block of West Midvalley on Wednesday.After an investigation, police served a search warrant at that home. During their search, they found two 12 gauge shotguns, various types of ammunition, 47 grams of methamphetamine and materials associated with identity theft.Police arrested Joab Johnson, 47, Heath Johnson, 49, and Danielle Blevins. All are facing several charges and have been booked into the Tulare County Jail.