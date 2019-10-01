Police find honey oil lab, marijuana grow while responding to shots fired during domestic dispute

BREAKING: Fresno Police discover several hundred plants of marijuana and a honey oil lab in a northeast Fresno home. They were called to the residence after a domestic violence call. More tonight on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/AAttoWPJ88 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 1, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say officers found a marijuana grow and a honey oil lab at a home while responding to reports of shots fired in northeast Fresno.Officers were called to the home on Indianapolis Avenue near Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.Fresno Police say a man and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute when, at one point, the man went outside and began firing his gun into the air.No one was injured, officials say, but officers found a marijuana grow with hundreds of plants in the backyard as well as a honey oil lab in a bedroom."It appears they are in the process of making some honey oil and they have a whole room dedicated to that and there is also some marijuana packaged in that room," said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.Officials say four people live in the home, including a child under the age of five, whose room was two rooms away from the honey oil lab.Police say it is unclear if the honey oil lab was active, but still posed a danger to the child, who had access to the entire house.An investigation is underway. It is not yet known if the man's girlfriend or his mother who both also live at the home will face charges.Officers are still looking for the gun the suspect fired. They did find shell casings at the scene leading them to believe a gun was fired.